FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $436.40.

Shares of FDS opened at $407.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

