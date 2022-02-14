GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 494.3% in January

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 494.3% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.
GRCLF opened at $6.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. GrainCorp has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $6.17.
GrainCorp Company Profile
