GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 494.3% in January

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 494.3% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

GRCLF opened at $6.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. GrainCorp has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $6.17.

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

