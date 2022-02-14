MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCFT. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $520.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after purchasing an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

