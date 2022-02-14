Datto (NYSE:MSP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto Holding Corp. is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datto from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.44.

MSP opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 110.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $95,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,813 shares of company stock worth $4,079,219. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $2,251,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datto by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Datto by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

