PROG (NYSE:PRG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of PROG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.80.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in PROG by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
