BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.02. The stock has a market cap of £16.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.94. BrandShield Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 26 ($0.35).

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.