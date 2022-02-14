Amplitude (AMPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,837,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,557 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $5,837,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $12,368,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

