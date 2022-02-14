Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €325.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($373.56) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MEURV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($316.09) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($385.06) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($290.80) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($343.68) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($344.83) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €295.77 ($339.96).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($189.08) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($229.89).

