Barclays Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €255.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €255.00 ($293.10) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($205.75) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($270.11) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($225.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($247.13) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($275.86) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €225.33 ($259.00).

EPA RI opened at €191.70 ($220.34) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €202.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €196.28. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($156.61).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

