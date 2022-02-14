Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $145.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.08. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.