Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $369.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 155,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

