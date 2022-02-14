Brokers Issue Forecasts for Moody’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $332.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.77. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $272.60 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

