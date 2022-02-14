Brokers Issue Forecasts for Moody’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $332.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.77. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $272.60 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Moody's (NYSE:MCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.