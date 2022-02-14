Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

LBRT stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.63.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

