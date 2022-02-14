Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

MSI opened at $216.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.29 and its 200 day moving average is $244.99. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $173.79 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $141,115,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $102,748,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

