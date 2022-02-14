Contrasting Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Optibase and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Optibase.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Optibase and Claros Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million 4.28 $6.43 million ($0.40) -30.50 Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Optibase has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Optibase on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

