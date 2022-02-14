Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.43 Million

Brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report $562.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $551.30 million and the highest is $571.40 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $461.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($23.82) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NBR opened at $127.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

