Piper Sandler Cuts Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target to $18.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vimeo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

