Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $115.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.29.

Shares of CPA opened at $86.47 on Friday. Copa has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Copa will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,560,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

