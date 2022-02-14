GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.41.

NYSE GFL opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 529,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 384,651 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 339,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

