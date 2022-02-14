Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

QTNT opened at $1.57 on Friday. Quotient has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $161.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quotient will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Quotient by 114.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.