Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

THRX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of THRX opened at $10.67 on Friday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). On average, equities analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 8,500 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 111,896 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 153,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,502 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

