Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $780.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $726.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $638.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $625.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
