Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $780.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $726.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $638.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $625.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

