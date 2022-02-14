NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “

Shares of NASDAQ NLSP opened at $1.03 on Friday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

