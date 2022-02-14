NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “
Shares of NASDAQ NLSP opened at $1.03 on Friday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.