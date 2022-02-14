Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMDUF. Morgan Stanley cut Amundi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Amundi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €87.00 ($100.00) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amundi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of AMDUF opened at $84.10 on Monday. Amundi has a 1 year low of $84.10 and a 1 year high of $90.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

