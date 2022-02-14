Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.54

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 569228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73.
About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
