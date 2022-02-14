Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.54

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 569228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.