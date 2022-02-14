Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the January 15th total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 303.7 days.

Shares of APYRF opened at $33.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

