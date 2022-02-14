Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -280.00%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.
