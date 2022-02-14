Antero Resources (AR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AR opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Antero Resources stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

