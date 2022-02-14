Wedbush Comments on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $115.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,365,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 362,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,312,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 286,617 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.