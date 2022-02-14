Truist Financial Comments on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of WH stock opened at $87.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

