Standpoint Research Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective increased by Standpoint Research from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Standpoint Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ECN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.40.

ECN opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

