Cameco (TSE:CCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$35.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a C$37.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.18.

TSE:CCO opened at C$28.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.30 billion and a PE ratio of -329.77. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$18.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.21.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -93.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at C$10,024,902.44.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

