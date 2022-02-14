Analysts Anticipate Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) will post sales of $34.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.18 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full year sales of $130.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $171.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airsculpt Technologies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airsculpt Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $14.01 on Monday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.