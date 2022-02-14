Analysts Anticipate Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) will post sales of $34.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.18 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full year sales of $130.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $171.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airsculpt Technologies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airsculpt Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $14.01 on Monday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

