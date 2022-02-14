Aurora Cannabis’ (ACB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.00.

ACB has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

ACB stock opened at C$5.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$4.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

