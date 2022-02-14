ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperfrom rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ARX has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.60.

TSE ARX opened at C$14.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.16 and a 12 month high of C$15.64.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

