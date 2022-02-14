Comparing OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) & AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OrthoPediatrics and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 1 0 1 3.00

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus price target of $75.40, indicating a potential upside of 58.17%. AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.35%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and AngioDynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $71.08 million 13.20 -$32.94 million ($1.57) -30.36 AngioDynamics $291.01 million 2.87 -$31.55 million ($0.99) -21.79

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -32.93% -7.10% -5.13% AngioDynamics -12.64% -0.24% -0.19%

Summary

AngioDynamics beats OrthoPediatrics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A. Deeter in August 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

