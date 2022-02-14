Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) versus CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Head-To-Head Contrast

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05% Solid Power N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Solid Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 2.93 -$7.81 million $0.56 2.21 Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBAK Energy Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CBAK Energy Technology and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solid Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

