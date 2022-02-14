Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “CHF 405” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 525 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 450 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 470.72.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

