Royal Bank of Canada Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$126.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TIH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$122.20.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TSE:TIH opened at C$114.42 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$87.85 and a 1 year high of C$115.77. The stock has a market cap of C$9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$109.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $745,075 in the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.