Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.91.

Shares of WPM opened at C$53.52 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$44.09 and a 52-week high of C$59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.93. The firm has a market cap of C$24.11 billion and a PE ratio of 30.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

