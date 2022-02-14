TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$32.00 target price (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.96.

T stock opened at C$31.57 on Friday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$24.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$43.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.51%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

