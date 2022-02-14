Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Increased by Analyst

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PKI. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.09.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$35.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27. Parkland has a one year low of C$31.91 and a one year high of C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

