HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HHR. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

HHR stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.36. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 60.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 994,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,668,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,671,000 after acquiring an additional 300,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth $13,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

