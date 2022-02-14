Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

VERU stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veru will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 156,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

