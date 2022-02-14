Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Elite Education Group International Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Elite Education Group International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

NASDAQ EEIQ opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98. Elite Education Group International has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEIQ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elite Education Group International Company Profile

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

