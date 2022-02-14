B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 600 ($8.11) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 540 ($7.30).

BME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.78) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 675 ($9.13) to GBX 685 ($9.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.79) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 612.10 ($8.28).

LON:BME opened at GBX 571.40 ($7.73) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 598.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 589.38. The company has a market cap of £5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.81).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.91), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($316,430,020.28).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

