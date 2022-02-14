Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.20.

NYSE HII opened at $183.87 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $170.41 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.12 and a 200-day moving average of $195.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

