Cartica Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on February 14th (NASDAQ:CITEU)

Cartica Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CITEU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, February 14th. Cartica Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Cartica Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CITEU stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Cartica Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

