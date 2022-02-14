Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WCN opened at $120.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.85. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waste Connections stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

