Raymond James Weighs in on Emera Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Emera in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB upped their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.00.

EMA stock opened at C$58.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.21 billion and a PE ratio of 32.69. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$63.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.75%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

